Lamine's great World Cup day still to come, says Spain's De la Fuente

DALLAS: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has told Lamine Yamal to pack away the birthday candles and any nerves, saying the teenager's grandest World Cup moment may come against France in Tuesday's (Jul 14) semi-final or on an even bigger stage.

Lamine turned 19 on the eve of the meeting in Dallas and De la Fuente, who has long preached joy over jitters, said the forward should embrace rather than carry the occasion.

"I've told him there is no need to worry – let him enjoy himself. I'm sure Lamine’s great World Cup day is still to come. I hope it’s tomorrow and, if not, then in the final, if we can get there," De la Fuente told reporters.

Lamine has gradually been finding form after entering the World Cup nursing a hamstring injury he suffered after converting a penalty for Barcelona in late April. He has scored one goal and failed to set up any at the tournament so far.

Spain beat France 5-4 in last year's Nations League semi-finals, but De la Fuente said the rematch would be another beast, particularly after the Spaniards almost let a 5-1 lead evaporate in the final 15 minutes.

"We learn a lot from those matches, as they will have done," he said. "We will try to repeat the scenarios where situations were favourable to us and not the others."