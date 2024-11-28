Lampard appointed manager at Coventry

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has been appointed manager of Coventry City on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the second-tier Championship club said on Thursday.

Lampard replaces Mark Robins, who was sacked earlier this month. Coventry are 17th in the Championship standings after 17 games and are winless in their last four matches.

"I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful," club owner Doug King said in a statement.

As a player, Lampard scored 211 goals for Chelsea in all competitions during a trophy-laden 13 years.

He has previously managed Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League, as well as Derby County in the Championship.

His last job in management saw him return to Stamford Bridge for a short stint as Chelsea's caretaker manager in the 2022-23 season.

Lampard will take charge of Coventry for the first time this Saturday against Cardiff City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The 46-year-old has big shoes to fill in replacing the much-loved Robins, who led Coventry from League Two to the Championship and was the English Football League's longest-serving manager with seven years' service when he was fired.

Robins took Coventry to the Championship playoff final in 2023 and the FA Cup semi-finals last year, when they were beaten by Manchester United.