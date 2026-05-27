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Lampard lands England's Manager of the Year award
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Lampard lands England's Manager of the Year award

Lampard lands England's Manager of the Year award

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Coventry City Promotion Parade - Coventry, Britain - May 4, 2026 Coventry City manager Frank Lampard poses for a photograph with the Championship trophy during the parade as they celebrate promotion to Premier League REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

27 May 2026 12:23PM
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May 27 : Frank Lampard has been named England's Manager of the Year by his peers after leading Coventry City back to the Premier League after a gap of a quarter of a century.

* Coventry finished top of the second tier Championship by 11 points to return to the top flight, all while playing an attractive brand of attacking football.

* Former England midfielder Lampard edged out seven other coaches, including Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, to take the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy at the League Managers Association (LMA) awards on Tuesday.

* "Your personality as a manager and a leader is so clearly defined in how your team has played great football this season, with confidence and self-belief, and I've enjoyed watching them," said former Manchester United boss Ferguson.

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* Spaniard Arteta was named Premier League manager of the Year at the awards after guiding Arsenal to their first league title in 22 years.

* Andree Jeglertz took the Women's Super League Manager of the Year Award after his team won the league and reached Sunday's Women's FA Cup Final in his first season in charge.

Source: Reuters
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