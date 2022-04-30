Logo
Lampard says he is 'very committed' to Everton job
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 24, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble

30 Apr 2022 11:20AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 11:20AM)
Everton manager Frank Lampard remains "very committed" to his job, the 43-year-old said, despite fears that the Merseyside club could get relegated for the first time in 71 years.

Everton are in the relegation zone, in 18th place, two points behind 17th-placed Burnley, who have played a game more.

Lampard's team have six matches remaining this season and play host to his former club Chelsea in Sunday's league game.

"I am very committed," Lampard told reporters. "I really don't want to get into the headlines or ins and outs of that, but absolutely (I am committed)."

Former England international Lampard was reluctant to discuss the consequences if Everton are relegated but vowed to stay at the club as long as needed.

"Sometimes people from the outside ask me, because of the position we are in: 'Are you enjoying it, with all the pressures of it?' I absolutely love it," Lampard said. "I have been welcomed incredibly well by the fans and supported by them and I will do everything to get this club back to where I want it to be. "

Source: Reuters

