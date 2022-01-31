Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lampard signs contract to become Everton manager - media reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lampard signs contract to become Everton manager: Media reports

Lampard signs contract to become Everton manager: Media reports

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard celebrates after the match. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

31 Jan 2022 05:27AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 06:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Frank Lampard has signed a contract to take over as manager of Premier League side Everton, according to English media reports on Sunday.

Lampard, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2021, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Merseyside club, according to reports from the BBC, Sky Sports and a number of other media.

Everton sacked Rafa Benitez earlier in January following a run of only one victory in 13 league games. Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson took temporary charge of the team for their next game, a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Former England midfielder Lampard called time on a glittering playing career, the majority of which was spent with Chelsea, in 2017. He moved into management a year later with Derby County, becoming Chelsea coach in 2019.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us