Lampard urges Everton to show quality for Premier League survival
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Everton - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 3, 2022 Everton's Alex Iwobi and manager Frank Lampard looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
04 Apr 2022 10:14AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 10:14AM)
Everton manager Frank Lampard said his side have the quality to remain in the Premier League but after Sunday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham United left them three points above the relegation zone he says they must now start to show it.

Reduced to 10 men for a third straight league match, Everton have lost six of eight league matches since Lampard replaced the sacked Rafa Benitez in January.

Everton are 17th in the league on 25 points after 28 matches and travel to 19th-placed Burnley on Wednesday.

"We have to show more quality - and there is that in this group - to stay up," Lampard told reporters.

"We're in this position and know the reality but we have 10 games and a lot of points to fight for. If we keep on the path we showed I have a strong belief we will be OK."

The Merseyside club have played in the English top-flight every year since the 1954-55 season.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

