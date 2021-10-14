Logo
Lamptey fit and ready to fire for Brighton, says Potter
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - November 1, 2020 Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

14 Oct 2021 09:54PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 09:50PM)
Brighton & Hove Albion fullback Tariq Lamptey is raring to go after recovering from a hamstring issue that ended his 2020-21 Premier League season early, manager Graham Potter said on Thursday.

The lightning-quick Lamptey, 21, was enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Brighton before picking up the injury during a league match against Fulham on Dec. 16.

He played 45 minutes in Brighton's 2-0 League Cup win over Swansea City last month and Potter said that he was happy with the progress of the England Under-21 international ahead of a potential return to league action.

"Tariq's been training really well, he's chomping to get back on the pitch and play. It's just about finding the right moment," Potter told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Norwich City.

"We need to be careful but he's been training and is ready to help us."

Brighton went into the international break on the back of a goalless draw against Arsenal that left them sixth in the table with 14 points from seven games.

"Everyone has come back okay, we've had time to recover and we're excited for the game. Bring it on," Potter added.

"The players have done brilliantly. The togetherness, the spirit they've shown has been fantastic. They deserve all the credit. Our job now is to keep improving on every aspect."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

