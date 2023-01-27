Logo
Laporte to resign as French federation president
FILE PHOTO: Bernard Laporte, French rugby federation (FFR) president, arrives to go on trial for charges related to favouritism and influence peddling, at the courthouse in Paris, France, September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

27 Jan 2023 05:31PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 05:31PM)
PARIS : Bernard Laporte is to resign as president of the French rugby federation, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Laporte stepped aside last month after being convicted of influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets. Police questioned him on Tuesday about allegations of additional financial wrongdoing, which he denied.

The 58-year-old had given up his role as president, meaning he could not take part in board meetings or sign official documents, after being convicted in mid-December, and suggested a temporary replacement in Patrick Buisson.

His proposal, however, was rejected on Thursday by the clubs' presidents, who were asked by the federation to validate, or reject Laporte's choice.

"He told the board he was going to step down," the source, who declined to be identified because they are not at liberty to discuss the matter, said.

France hosts the World Cup from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

Source: Reuters

