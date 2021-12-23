Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lara, Steyn join coaching staff of IPL's Hyderabad team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lara, Steyn join coaching staff of IPL's Hyderabad team

Lara, Steyn join coaching staff of IPL's Hyderabad team

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v West Indies Investec Test Series First Test - Lord's - 18/5/12. Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara watches the match. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra. Livepic

23 Dec 2021 07:49PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 07:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : West Indies batting great Brian Lara and former South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn have joined the revamped coaching staff of the Indian Premier League's Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise said on Thursday.

Lara, who scored more that 22,000 runs in international cricket before retiring in 2007, was named as the strategic advisor and batting coach of the side that won the popular Twenty20 tournament in 2016.

Steyn, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game in August, was named as the pace bowling coach of the franchise he played for in the past.

Hyderabad finished last in the 2021 edition of the eight-team tournament after which head coach Trevor Bayliss stepped down. He was replaced by former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody, who worked as the director of cricket last season.

Former Australia batter Simon Katich and ex-India batter Hemang Badani also joined the side's support staff with highest test wicket-taker Muthiah Muralidaran continuing as the spin bowling coach.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us