Larin scores brilliant brace to lead Canada past Honduras
Larin scores brilliant brace to lead Canada past Honduras

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates their first goal, an own goal scored by Morocco's Nayef Aguerd REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

29 Mar 2023 11:53AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 11:53AM)
TORONTO : Cyle Larin scored a three-minute brace to lead Canada past Honduras 4-1 at BMO Field and into the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals on Tuesday.

Canada's all-time leading scorer wasted no time in putting Honduras to the sword, slotting home the first in the ninth minute and then driving a header home in the 12th to bring his international tally to 28 goals.

Larin could have had a first half hat-trick but missed from the penalty spot before Jonathan David made it 3-0 shortly after the break.

Jorge Benguche gave Honduras a glimmer of hope by scoring a glancing header with 17 minutes to go but Jonathan Osorio restored Canada's three-goal advantage three minutes before full-time.

The victory earned Canada a spot in the final four in Las Vegas in June along with the United States, Mexico and either Panama or Costa Rica.

"Brilliant, Vegas," Canada coach John Herdman said with a smile. "You've got to get into these big events, that's the first time in our history to get into the Nations League finals and I think this group believes they can win it.

"They've shown a level of performance that should give us hope and belief we can win that Nations Cup final."

It was almost exactly a year ago on the same pitch that Soccer Canada declared "Mission Accomplished" after a 4-0 win over Jamaica saw them qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

After suffering three straight losses in Qatar, Canada returned to action with a 2-0 win over Curacao on Saturday but a return to BMO Field produced a much more inspiring performance, marking the unofficial launch of the next World Cup cycle.

Canada will co-host the 2026 World Cup with the U.S. and Mexico.

Source: Reuters

