Las Palmas' Rodriguez announces cancer relapse
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Las Palmas - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - January 19, 2025 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action with Las Palmas' Kirian Rodriguez REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo
Las Palmas' Rodriguez announces cancer relapse
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 3, 2024 Las Palmas' Kirian Rodriguez REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/ File Photo
06 Feb 2025 08:16PM
Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez has suffered a cancer relapse and is set to undergo chemotherapy, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old midfielder missed most of Las Palmas' 2022-23 season in Spain’s second division after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer affecting the lymphatic system.

"Yesterday, I was informed of my cancer relapse. I will need to pause my career once again and undergo another round of chemotherapy to fight the disease," Rodriguez told a news conference.

Rodriguez has spent his entire career at Las Palmas, making 213 appearances including 21 of their 22 league games this season.

Source: Reuters
