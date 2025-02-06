Las Palmas' Rodriguez announces cancer relapse

Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez has suffered a cancer relapse and is set to undergo chemotherapy, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old midfielder missed most of Las Palmas' 2022-23 season in Spain’s second division after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer affecting the lymphatic system.

"Yesterday, I was informed of my cancer relapse. I will need to pause my career once again and undergo another round of chemotherapy to fight the disease," Rodriguez told a news conference.

Rodriguez has spent his entire career at Las Palmas, making 213 appearances including 21 of their 22 league games this season.