Las Vegas F1 GP targets US fans with earlier start

Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix, a Saturday night floodlit spectacular in November, will start two hours earlier than previously in a shift likely to boost the U.S. television audience.

The governing FIA announced on Monday that qualifying on Nov. 21 and the race start on Nov. 22 will be at 8pm local instead of 10pm. The grand prix was added to the calendar in 2023.

The timings should be more friendly for viewers in other parts of the United States, particularly on the east coast, although European fans will have to set their alarm clocks for a race now at 4 a.m. UK time.

"This adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the US," local organisers said in a statement.