Last day loss should not overshadow Brentford’s season - manager

LONDON : Defeat at home in their last game of the season should not overshadow a brilliant first Premier League season for Brentford, manager Thomas Frank said.

Brentford missed out on a chance to finish in the top half as they competed in the top flight of English football for the first time since 1947, after going down 2-1 to Leeds United on Sunday.

The result meant relegation-threatened Leeds stayed up while Brentford ended the season in 13th place.

"I think it was a bad football game to be fair, if you've seen our dressing room after the game they are very disappointed and angry. It just shows how much the game meant to us, that we wanted to win. I don't think we hit our highest performance level,” Frank said.

“But this game shouldn’t overshadow an unbelievable season. I think that we have done remarkably."

Frank said he always felt Brentford would be able to make an impact, despite the small size of the west London club and their decades of playing in the lower tiers.

“I had massive belief in this team before the season. I think we showed that we could be an asset to the Premier League, and that's what I'm most proud of. I'm very proud of the overall performance and the way we presented ourselves as players and as a team.”

The Dane also said his side wanted to get better.

“I’m very respectful about this league but I don't believe in second season syndrome or that narrative.

“That said, I know that we can get relegated next season but I also know that we can come seventh.

“Of course, we want to add layers and we want to build, end higher and play better football - that's the aim. Look what happens to teams when they get a lot of injuries or a little bit of bad momentum, but hopefully we'll avoid that and we can build.”

