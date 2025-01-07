Logo
Sport

Last-gasp Abraham goal earns Super Cup for Milan in 3-2 win over Inter
07 Jan 2025 05:17AM
RIYADH : A goal in added time from Tammy Abraham completed a stunning comeback for AC Milan who won the Italian Super Cup with a dramatic 3-2 victory over city rivals Inter Milan in Monday's final in Riyadh after going two goals down early in the game.

Inter had taken the lead through Lautaro Martinez at the end of the first half and Mehdi Taremi doubled their advantage two minutes after the break.

Milan pulled one back five minutes later with Theo Hernandez scoring directly from a free kick and Christian Pulisic equalised 10 minutes from time. The game looked set for a penalty shootout until Abraham stunned Inter by netting the late winner.

The win denied Inter what would have been an unprecedented fourth consecutive Super Cup trophy, and allowed Milan to equal Inter's haul of eight wins in the competition.

Source: Reuters

