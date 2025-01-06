Logo
Last-gasp Dembele strike earns PSG French Super Cup victory over Monaco
Sport

Soccer Football - Trophee des Champions - Final - Paris St Germain v AS Monaco - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - January 5, 2025 AS Monaco's Mohammed Salisu in action with Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - Trophee des Champions - Final - Paris St Germain v AS Monaco - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - January 5, 2025 Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes in action with AS Monaco's Caio Henrique and Mohammed Salisu REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
06 Jan 2025 02:50AM
DOHA : A stoppage-time goal by forward Ousmane Dembele earned Paris St Germain a 1-0 win over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup on Sunday as the Ligue 1 champions lifted the trophy for the third consecutive season.

PSG had 27 chances, nine of them on target, without breaking the deadlock before Fabian Ruiz sent a neat pass across the face of the goal for Dembele to net inside the far post.

PSG faced last season's Ligue 1 runners-up Monaco after the Parisians had won both the league and the French Cup.

Source: Reuters

