Last-gasp Dembele strike earns PSG French Super Cup victory over Monaco

DOHA : A stoppage-time goal by forward Ousmane Dembele earned Paris St Germain a 1-0 win over AS Monaco in the French Super Cup on Sunday as the Ligue 1 champions lifted the trophy for the third consecutive season.

PSG had 27 chances, nine of them on target, without breaking the deadlock before Fabian Ruiz sent a neat pass across the face of the goal for Dembele to net inside the far post.

PSG faced last season's Ligue 1 runners-up Monaco after the Parisians had won both the league and the French Cup.