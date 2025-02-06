Last-gasp Garcia header gives Real Madrid 3-2 cup win over Leganes

MADRID : A stoppage-time goal by 20-year-old striker Gonzalo Garcia earned Real Madrid a hard-fought 3-2 win over lowly local rivals Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Luka Modric and Endrick gave Real Madrid a two-goal lead with strikes early in the first half but Juan Cruz reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 39th minutes after a handball inside the box by Real defender Jacobo Ramon.

A deflected strike from Cruz in the 59th minute equalised the match but substitute Garcia scored the winner for Real in the 93rd minute, netting a towering header from a Brahim Diaz cross.