Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Last-gasp Garcia header gives Real Madrid 3-2 cup win over Leganes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Last-gasp Garcia header gives Real Madrid 3-2 cup win over Leganes

Last-gasp Garcia header gives Real Madrid 3-2 cup win over Leganes
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - February 5, 2025 Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Last-gasp Garcia header gives Real Madrid 3-2 cup win over Leganes
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - February 5, 2025 Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates scoring their third goal with Fran Garcia REUTERS/Juan Medina
Last-gasp Garcia header gives Real Madrid 3-2 cup win over Leganes
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - February 5, 2025 Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia scores their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Last-gasp Garcia header gives Real Madrid 3-2 cup win over Leganes
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - February 5, 2025 Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Last-gasp Garcia header gives Real Madrid 3-2 cup win over Leganes
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - February 5, 2025 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions to Vinicius Junior during a break in play REUTERS/Juan Medina
06 Feb 2025 06:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : A stoppage-time goal by 20-year-old striker Gonzalo Garcia earned Real Madrid a hard-fought 3-2 win over lowly local rivals Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Luka Modric and Endrick gave Real Madrid a two-goal lead with strikes early in the first half but Juan Cruz reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 39th minutes after a handball inside the box by Real defender Jacobo Ramon.

A deflected strike from Cruz in the 59th minute equalised the match but substitute Garcia scored the winner for Real in the 93rd minute, netting a towering header from a Brahim Diaz cross.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement