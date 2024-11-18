Last-gasp goal hands Israel first win of Nations League campaign

BUDAPEST :Israel debutant Yarden Shua scored an 86th-minute winner as they upset more fancied Belgium 1-0 in Budapest on Sunday, but it was not enough for them to avoid relegation from the Nations League's top tier.

Shua, who had come on as a second-half substitute, took advantage of a defensive mistake from Matte Smets to earn Israel their first win in Group A2, moving them level on four points with third-placed Belgium in the final standings.

Belgium, however, avoided finishing bottom due to a better head-to-head record after beating Israel 3-1 in September.

The result will heap more pressure onto beleaguered Belgian coach Domenico Tedesco while Israel will be delighted with four points from their last two matches after holding France to a goalless draw in Paris on Thursday.

Shua’s goal came after Smets, who was also on as a substitute for his first cap, fluffed a pass across the face of his own penalty area that was pounced upon by Dia Saba. While his effort was blocked, the 25-year-old Shua snapped up the loose ball to fire home.

Israel struck the woodwork twice in the first half and will feel they merited the win for their dogged showing, even if Belgium dominated possession at a fog-filled Bozsik Arena in the Hungarian capital, where Israel have hosted all their Nations League matches because of the security situation in their country.

Belgium finished the group with a single victory and have won twice in their last 10 outings. It is a sequence of results that has seen Tedesco’s future as Belgium coach come under scrutiny.

They fielded a team on Sunday stripped of many of their top players, with injury ruling out top scorer Romelu Lukaku and Premier League midfielders Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans while Kevin De Bruyne was given time off from the team.

Their injury woes continued when Leandro Trossard hobbled out of Sunday’s match in the first half.

Belgium dominated the early exchanges but were afforded little room to manoeuvre by a strong Israeli defence.

Israel did not get their first chance until midway through the first half but when it did arrive, they were unlucky not to take the lead.

Captain Eli Dasa hit Manor Solomon’s pass on the half volley and saw his rasping effort rebound back into play off the post.

A minute before the break Din David hit the crossbar from a tight angle with a powerful shot as Israel served notice of their potential to grab the win.

