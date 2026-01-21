Logo
Last gasp goal keeps alive Ajax’s Champions League hopes
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Villarreal v Ajax Amsterdam - Estadio de la Ceramica, Madrid, Spain - January 20, 2026 Ajax Amsterdam players celebrate after Oliver Edvardsen scores their second goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano

21 Jan 2026 06:11AM
VILLARREAL, Spain, Jan 20 : Substitute Oliver Edvardsen scored in the last minute to give Ajax Amsterdam a dramatic 2-1 away victory over Villarreal that keeps alive their hopes of progress in the Champions League.

Edvardsen buried a cutback cross from flying fullback Anton Gaael in the 90th minute to see the Dutch giants, who had lost their first five group games, come from behind to win a second successive tie which means they still have a chance of finishing in the top 24 with a home game to come against Olympiacos of Greece next week.

Villarreal are eliminated, stuck second from bottom with a single point as poor form in Europe contrasts with their third place in LaLiga.

Tani Oluwaseyi had given the hosts a 49th-minute lead with a superb volley but Oscar Gloukh’s free kick saw Ajax equalise in the 61st minute before they snatched a much-needed three points.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters
