Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Last-gasp Griezmann goal gives Atletico win over 10-man Porto
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Last-gasp Griezmann goal gives Atletico win over 10-man Porto

Last-gasp Griezmann goal gives Atletico win over 10-man Porto
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v FC Porto - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 7, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Last-gasp Griezmann goal gives Atletico win over 10-man Porto
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Atletico Madrid v FC Porto - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 7, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal with Mario Hermoso REUTERS/Juan Medina
08 Sep 2022 05:27AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 05:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : A goal in the 11th minute of stoppage-time by Antoine Griezmann earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 home win over 10-man Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday after a frantic end to the match.

With the sides meeting in the competition's opening group fixture for the second year in a row, they were locked together at 0-0 as the game went into added time.

Atletico defender Mario Hermoso opened the scoring when his deflected shot from the edge of the box left Porto keeper Diogo Costa helpless.

Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe levelled four minutes later from a penalty before substitute Griezmann sealed victory for the hosts with a close-range header in the 101st minute.

Atletico are level on three points in Group B with Club Brugge who beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.