Last-gasp Luiz Henrique effort gives Brazil 2-1 win at Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile : Lacklustre Brazil pulled off a last-gasp 2-1 away victory over Chile in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday thanks to a goal by substitute Luiz Henrique scored in the 89th minute.

Off the back of a disappointing loss to Paraguay, Brazil had to recover from a goal down as Eduardo Vargas put the locals in-front with a fine header from a Felipe Loyola cross in the second minute.

Chile wasted chances to extend their lead but Brazil managed to find the equaliser in added time before the break, when Savinho made a good run down the right and crossed to Igor Jesus who nodded a towering header past the goalkeeper.

Brazil controlled the second-half and found a dully winner late with a fine effort by Jesus' Botafogo teammate Luiz Henrique, who slotted a curling strike from the edge of the box to rescue the five-time World Cup champions three much needed points.

The victory lifted Brazil to fourth in the standings with 13 points, two behind Uruguay and eight from leaders Argentina.