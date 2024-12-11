Last-gasp Mukiele goal gives Leverkusen 1-0 win over Inter Milan

LEVERKUSEN, Germany :Bayer Leverkusen's Nordi Mukiele scored a 90th-minute goal to give his team a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday and move the Germans closer to qualification.

The Germans, who enjoyed more than 60 per cent of possession, were the better side for most of the game, hitting the post through Nathan Tella early in the match before going close again with shots from Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah.

But they had to wait until the final minute for Mukiele to slot in after a goalmouth scramble which was the first goal Inter had conceded in the competition after five clean sheets.

The Italians' first defeat in the competition saw them drop to fourth place on 13 points, behind Leverkusen who are second, also on 13 with two matches remaining.

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the round of 16 while the next 16 go into a playoff to determine the other eight teams that go through.

Xabi Alonso's side had the upper hand from the start and went close after only three minutes when Tella's thunderous volley bounced off the crossbar.

In-form Wirtz then saw his stinging shot saved by keeper Yann Sommer in the 35th minute with the Italians more than happy to sit back and soak up the pressure.

With around 65 per cent of possession, Leverkusen kept at it and Jeremie Frimpong narrowly missed the target after being sent through by Wirtz.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi's substitutions after the hour mark looked to inject new life into their game but they still could not threaten up front, with the match heading towards a goalless conclusion until the 27-year-old Mukiele pounced on a loose ball in the box to drill in the winner.