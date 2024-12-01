Last-gasp Munoz header saves Palace in home draw with Newcastle

LONDON :Crystal Palace midfielder Daniel Munoz scored with a header deep into stoppage time to snatch a much-needed draw against Newcastle United after home defender Mark Guehi had scored an own goal in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors looked set to win a disappointing game in which they did not have a shot on target when Munoz atoned for a bad miss earlier in the contest as he popped up late to net his first goal for the club and grab a share of the spoils.

Newcastle’s poor afternoon began when they lost Alexander Isak to injury midway the first half, with the Sweden striker seemingly struggling with his hip after being on the receiving end of some heavy challenges.

That robbed the visitors of the focal point of their attack and put Palace on the front foot as they created plenty of chances, with Munoz somehow missing an open goal after a lightning counter-attack in the 36th minute.

The away fans finally had something to cheer in the 53rd when Newcastle took the lead with a superbly worked free kick that resulted in Anthony Gordon driving the ball across the face of goal and Guehi turning it into his own net.

Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Munoz were denied in quick succession in the 62nd minute, with Sarr's shot saved and Munoz's follow-up from the rebound blocked, leaving Eagles fans to wonder what their side would have to do to score.

The answer came deep in stoppage time as Guehi and Munoz redeemed themselves when the former crossed for the latter to score a goal that takes Palace to nine points and 17th place, one above the relegation zone. Newcastle are 10th on 19.