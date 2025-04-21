Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Last-gasp Orsolini stunner gives Bologna 1-0 win over Inter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Last-gasp Orsolini stunner gives Bologna 1-0 win over Inter

Last-gasp Orsolini stunner gives Bologna 1-0 win over Inter
Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - April 20, 2025 Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Last-gasp Orsolini stunner gives Bologna 1-0 win over Inter
Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - April 20, 2025 Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan look dejected after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Last-gasp Orsolini stunner gives Bologna 1-0 win over Inter
Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - April 20, 2025 Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Last-gasp Orsolini stunner gives Bologna 1-0 win over Inter
Soccer Football - Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - April 20, 2025 Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
21 Apr 2025 02:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOLOGNA, Italy :A stunning last-gasp goal by striker Riccardo Orsolini gave Bologna a 1-0 home win against Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday in a blow to the visitors' hopes of retaining their title.

Treble-chasing Inter stayed top of the standings with 71 points after 33 games but second-placed Napoli are now level on points with the leaders after securing a late 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Monza on Saturday.

Orsolini sealed the three points for the hosts in stoppage time with a superb bicycle kick after Bologna's long throw-in was flicked on by an Inter defender and fell kindly for the striker.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement