Last-gasp Orsolini stunner gives Bologna 1-0 win over Inter

BOLOGNA, Italy :A stunning last-gasp goal by striker Riccardo Orsolini gave Bologna a 1-0 home win against Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday in a blow to the visitors' hopes of retaining their title.

Treble-chasing Inter stayed top of the standings with 71 points after 33 games but second-placed Napoli are now level on points with the leaders after securing a late 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Monza on Saturday.

Orsolini sealed the three points for the hosts in stoppage time with a superb bicycle kick after Bologna's long throw-in was flicked on by an Inter defender and fell kindly for the striker.