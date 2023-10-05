Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic

Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Celtic's Luis Palma scores a goal before it is disallowed following a VAR review Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Lazio's Pedro scores their second goal as Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers and Joe Hart react REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Celtic's Luis Palma scores a goal before it is disallowed following a VAR review Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Lazio's Taty Castellanos in action with Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers Action Images via Reuters/Russell Cheyne
Last-gasp Pedro effort gives Lazio 2-1 victory over Celtic
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Celtic v Lazio - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 4, 2023 Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers in action with Lazio's Ciro Immobile Action Images via Reuters/Russell Cheyne
05 Oct 2023 05:24AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 05:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GLASGOW: Lazio pulled off a last-gasp 2-1 away victory over Celtic thanks to an added-time Pedro Rodriguez header in a pulsating Champions League Group E match on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Scottish champions Celtic took the lead 12 minutes into the match after Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi received a ball from Matt O'Riley inside the box and fired in an unstoppable effort.

The visitors aggressively continued to push forward until Matias Vecino headed in an equaliser in the 29th minute.

Celtic could have won the game in the second-half after Luis Palma scored 10 minutes before the end but the goal was disallowed after an offside review by VAR.

The winner came six minutes into stoppage time after Pedro, who came on for Mattia Zaccagni, met Matteo Guendouzi's cross with a precise header into the top corner.

Last-placed Celtic face group leaders Atletico Madrid on Oct 25, while Lazio visit Feyenoord. Lazio are level on four points with leaders Atletico after two games.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Champions League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.