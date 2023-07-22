Logo
Last gasp Vansgaard header delivers Denmark 1-0 win over China
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - Denmark v China - Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia - July 22, 2023 Denmark's Stine Ballisager Pedersen and teammates celebrate their first goal scored by Amalie Vangsgaard REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - Denmark v China - Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia - July 22, 2023 China's Gao Chen in action with Denmark's Pernille Harder REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
22 Jul 2023 10:30PM
PERTH : Substitute Amalie Vansgaard headed home a last-minute goal to give Denmark a winning start to their first Women's World Cup campaign since 2007 with a 1-0 victory against China at Perth Oval on Saturday.

The Paris St Germain forward, who was brought on five minutes earlier, found the back of the net with a long-range header from a Pernille Harder corner to break the deadlock in the 90th minute.

Harder, playing her first World Cup, was a prominent forward presence for the Danes, who controlled possession but found it difficult to carve out clear chances.

The first genuine scoring opportunity from either side in a scrappy contest came in the 52nd minute when Denmark's Josefine Hasbo failed to keep a header down in front of an open goal, giving China an almighty reprieve.

The reigning Asian champions played with a greater sense of urgency after bringing forward Wang Shuang on but came close to conceding an own goal in the 76th minute when a clearing header from skipper Wang Shanshan whistled past the post.

England, who earlier beat Haiti 1-0 in Brisbane, are now joined by the Danes at the top of Group D. Denmark's next match comes against the European champions in Sydney on Friday after China face off with Haiti in Adelaide.

Source: Reuters

