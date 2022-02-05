Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream

Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United - Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster, Britain - February 5, 2022 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United - Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster, Britain - February 5, 2022 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United - Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster, Britain - February 5, 2022 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United - Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster, Britain - February 5, 2022 Kidderminster Harriers' Jaiden White in action with West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Last-gasp West Ham goals crush Kidderminster's FA Cup dream
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United - Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster, Britain - February 5, 2022 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores a disallowed goal REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
05 Feb 2022 11:17PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 11:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KIDDERMINSTER, England: West Ham United broke the hearts of Kidderminster Harriers as they overcame the non-league side 2-1 thanks to last-gasp goals in normal and extra time in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (Feb 5).

Defender Alex Penny put Kidderminster, who are third in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, ahead in the 19th minute in front of a packed crowd at the 6,000-capacity Aggborough Stadium.

Substitute Declan Rice spared West Ham a first-ever defeat by non-league opposition by equalising in the 91st minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net as the brave Kidderminster defence, who had kept David Moyes's high-flying side quiet, finally gave way.

The match looked set to be decided on a penalty shootout after a largely uneventful extra period but Jarrod Bowen delivered another cruel twist when he bundled the ball home in the 120th minute to send West Ham into the fifth round.

West Ham, fifth in the Premier League and bidding to qualify for the Champions League, fielded a largely under-strength team and stand-in goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made a costly mistake as he flapped at a cross from a free kick, allowing Penny to knock the loose ball into the net.

Kidderminster had a couple of chances to extend their lead and Moyes threw on a host of key players such as captain Rice and fellow midfielders Pablo Fornals and midfielder Tomas Soucek in the second half.

The big-name substitutes struggled to quell the intensity and desire of Kidderminster until they finally found their way through in added time, Rice showing determination before producing a ruthless finish to puncture the home fans' excitement.

Kidderminster, who knocked out Championship (second-tier) Reading in the third round, reacted well and managed to keep their heads for most of the extra period, although West Ham always looked the more likely side to strike.

They pounced following a hopeful shot across the box from Andriy Yarmolenko which reached substitute Aaron Cresswell and while the left back's shot missed the far corner, Bowen was waiting to tap the ball into the empty net for his fifth goal in his last five appearances.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us