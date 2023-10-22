Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late Adebayo goal secures Luton 2-2 draw at Forest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late Adebayo goal secures Luton 2-2 draw at Forest

Late Adebayo goal secures Luton 2-2 draw at Forest
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Luton Town - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - October 21, 2023 Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo scores their second goal past Nottingham Forest's Matt Turner REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Late Adebayo goal secures Luton 2-2 draw at Forest
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Luton Town - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - October 21, 2023 Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

22 Oct 2023 12:17AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2023 12:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NOTTINGHAM, England :A late comeback saw Elijah Adebayo score a stoppage-time goal to earn Luton Town a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest, now without a win in five games, dropped to 15th in the table on nine points while Luton remained fourth bottom after picking up their fifth point of the season.

After a scoreless first half, Chris Wood scored twice to give Forest a 2-0 lead. The opening goal came in the 48th minute after a counter-attack from the home side.

Anthony Elanga played the final pass into Wood whose first touch took him past Luton defender Tom Lockyer before lifting the ball over keeper Thomas Kaminski.

It was Elanga again who set up the second goal with a cross from the left which Wood attacked and headed low into the far corner just inside the post.

Forest looked set for a much-needed win, but in the 83rd minute Luton pulled one back. A free kick was floated into the box and ricocheted off Forest defender Harry Tofolo to fall invitingly for Chiedozie Ogbene who fired home from close range.

It set up a nervy ending for the home side, and Luton's push for an equaliser was rewarded in added time when Lockyer's long ball into the box found Adebayo who controlled with his chest before drilling his shot past keeper Matt Turner.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.