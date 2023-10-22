Late Adebayo goal secures Luton 2-2 draw at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England :A late comeback saw Elijah Adebayo score a stoppage-time goal to earn Luton Town a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest, now without a win in five games, dropped to 15th in the table on nine points while Luton remained fourth bottom after picking up their fifth point of the season.

After a scoreless first half, Chris Wood scored twice to give Forest a 2-0 lead. The opening goal came in the 48th minute after a counter-attack from the home side.

Anthony Elanga played the final pass into Wood whose first touch took him past Luton defender Tom Lockyer before lifting the ball over keeper Thomas Kaminski.

It was Elanga again who set up the second goal with a cross from the left which Wood attacked and headed low into the far corner just inside the post.

Forest looked set for a much-needed win, but in the 83rd minute Luton pulled one back. A free kick was floated into the box and ricocheted off Forest defender Harry Tofolo to fall invitingly for Chiedozie Ogbene who fired home from close range.

It set up a nervy ending for the home side, and Luton's push for an equaliser was rewarded in added time when Lockyer's long ball into the box found Adebayo who controlled with his chest before drilling his shot past keeper Matt Turner.