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Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador
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Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador

Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo celebrates after the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo celebrates scoring their first goal with Ibrahim Sangare and Ange Bonny REUTERS/Mike Segar
Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Ivory Coast's Ibrahim Sangare celebrates with Amad Diallo after the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Ivory Coast fans celebrate after Amad Diallo scored their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang
Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Ivory Coast and Ecuador players walk out onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
15 Jun 2026 09:15AM
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PHILADELPHIA, June 14 : Ivory Coast left it late to claim a precious three points when they defeated Ecuador 1-0 in World Cup Group E on Sunday as Amad Diallo scored a clinical 90th-minute winner. 

Wilfried Singo broke down the right wing and his ball inside to Amad set up the Manchester United forward to deftly steer the ball into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.   

It had been a luckless match for Ecuador as John Yeboah and Alan Minda struck the crossbar in the first half, and Elye Wahi did likewise for the Ivorians having been set up by teenager Yan Diomande, the outstanding player on the pitch.      

Germany thrashed debutants Curacao 7-1 in the other game in the group in Houston on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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