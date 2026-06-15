Late Amad strike seals Ivory Coast win over Ecuador

PHILADELPHIA, June 14 : Ivory Coast left it late to claim a precious three points when they defeated Ecuador 1-0 in World Cup Group E on Sunday as Amad Diallo scored a clinical 90th-minute winner.

Wilfried Singo broke down the right wing and his ball inside to Amad set up the Manchester United forward to deftly steer the ball into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.

It had been a luckless match for Ecuador as John Yeboah and Alan Minda struck the crossbar in the first half, and Elye Wahi did likewise for the Ivorians having been set up by teenager Yan Diomande, the outstanding player on the pitch.

Germany thrashed debutants Curacao 7-1 in the other game in the group in Houston on Sunday.