Late Behich strike puts Australia on brink of World Cup

Left back Aziz Behich scored a last-minute winner as Australia moved to the brink of qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Japan in Perth on Thursday.

With time running out, Behich pounced on Riley McGree's cut back and turned to lash the ball into the net to the delight of a crowd of 57,226 that had endured a laboured performance from the Socceroos.

Australia remain in second place in Group C behind the already qualified Japanese and will go through to the finals if third-placed Saudi Arabia fail to beat Bahrain in Riffa later on Thursday.

Even if the later result in Bahrain goes against them, Australia's superior goal difference means they will progress to a sixth successive World Cup with anything barring a heavy defeat when they meet the Saudis in Jeddah next Tuesday.

"It's a great feeling," said Behich. "It was a tough game. We knew we had to grind it out. The boss at halftime said no matter how tough it gets, we'll get our opportunity if we stick to it. And fortunately enough, it fell for me."

Australia's first win over Samurai Blue in 16 years and Japan's first international loss since February last year looked highly unlikely for 89 minutes until Behich struck.

Japan, who were the first country to qualify for the World Cup, rested most of their top players and fielded a team with three debutants but still dominated possession as Australia struggled to get a foothold in the contest.

Outworked and starved of the ball, the Socceroos won their first corner after half an hour which resulted in their first shot, a glancing header wide from Connor Metcalfe.

For all their possession, the Samurai Blue produced little to trouble Mat Ryan in the Australia goal with new cap Yu Hirakawa coming closest to scoring with a low shot that flew past the post in the 37th minute.

Australia coach Tony Popovic made two changes at halftime to try and secure more possession but his players continued to chase shadows as Hajime Moriyasu's young team stroked the ball around.

The Japanese still lacked a cutting edge up front even after a bit more experience came off the bench and substitute Takefusa Kubo beat Ryan but missed the target with a great opportunity in the 80th minute.

Australia never gave up, however, and substitute midfielder McGree finally produced a moment of quality to turn his defender and get to the byline before pulling the ball back for Behich to score the goal.