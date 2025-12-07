Late Berenguer goal gives Bilbao 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid

BILBAO, Spain, Dec 6 : Athletic Bilbao's Alex Berenguer scored an 85th-minute winner as they beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at home on Saturday, dealing a serious blow to the visitors' title hopes.

There were plenty of fireworks in the game, but little in the way of goal-scoring chances as both sides struggled to get shots on target, and when they did, the two goalkeepers showed that they were in fine form.

Bilbao's Unai Simon pulled off a superb first-half save with his right foot to deny Thiago Almada, and Jan Oblak came to Madrid's rescue to prevent Nico Williams from scoring in the second half.

Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth came off the bench in the 62nd minute and almost gave his side the lead 22 minutes later, but again Simon came to his side's rescue, and this time it was to be even more decisive.

He quickly restarted play and the ball made its way to Williams on the right. The winger rattled the ball across the face of the penalty area for the onrushing Berenguer to fire home the winner.

The defeat leaves Madrid in fourth place in the standings on 31 points after 16 games, nine behind leaders Barcelona. Bilbao are eight points further back in seventh position.