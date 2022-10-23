Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late Casemiro goal earns United 1-1 draw at Chelsea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late Casemiro goal earns United 1-1 draw at Chelsea

Late Casemiro goal earns United 1-1 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 22, 2022 Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Antony Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Late Casemiro goal earns United 1-1 draw at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 22, 2022 Manchester United's Casemiro scores their first goal past Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
23 Oct 2022 02:39AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 03:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: An injury-time equaliser from Casemiro earned Manchester United a point at Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League battle for fourth place.

The Brazilian's headed ball was pushed on to the post by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa and it just crossed the line to make the score 1-1.

The two sides had been heading for a lively if disjointed goalless draw until an 87th-minute Jorginho penalty looked to have settled the match in Chelsea's favour.

The result keeps Chelsea in fourth place, a point ahead of United. The Manchester side and France's World Cup squad will be concerned for Raphael Varane, who went over on his ankle midway through the second half and limped away looking distraught.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.