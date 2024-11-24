Late changes for Wales ahead of Springboks showdown

Wales have been forced into two changes to their side to face South Africa in an Autumn international clash in Cardiff on Saturday, with Nicky Smith coming into the side at loosehead prop and Josh Hathaway on the wing.

Smith replaced Gareth Thomas, who is ill, while Hathaway comes in for Tom Rogers, who has a calf problem.

Prop Kemsley Mathias and centre Owen Watkin have been added to the replacements' bench.

The match at the Principality Stadium kicks off at 1740 GMT as Wales seek to end an 11-game losing streak.

Updates Wales team:

15-Blair Murray, 14-Josh Hathaway, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Rio Dyer, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Ellis Bevan, 8-Taine Plumtree, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-James Botham, 5-Christ Tshiunza, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (capt), 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Kemsley Mathias, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Freddie Thomas 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Eddie James, 23-Owen Watkin.