Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late Correa goal earns Atletico win to extend unbeaten run
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late Correa goal earns Atletico win to extend unbeaten run

Late Correa goal earns Atletico win to extend unbeaten run
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates after the match with teammates REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Late Correa goal earns Atletico win to extend unbeaten run
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2023 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone celebrates after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Late Correa goal earns Atletico win to extend unbeaten run
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 2, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
03 Apr 2023 05:19AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 05:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: A late goal from Angel Correa earned Atletico Madrid a fourth straight win as they beat Real Betis 1-0 on Sunday, extending their unbeaten streak in La Liga to 11 games.

Diego Simeone's side are third on 54 points, six ahead of Real Sociedad and five behind Real Madrid, close to securing Champions League football next season.

Betis are fifth on 45 points.

Correa came off the bench and scored the winner five minutes from the end with a brilliant run, leaving several defenders in his wake, to shoot from the middle of the box into the bottom left corner for his sixth league goal of the season.

Atletico face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, while Betis host relegation-threatened Cadiz.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.