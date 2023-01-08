Logo
Late Danilo goal earns Juventus eighth successive win
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Udinese - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 7, 2023 Juventus' Danilo celebrates scoring their first goal with Nicolo Fagioli REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Late Danilo goal earns Juventus eighth successive win
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Udinese - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 7, 2023 Juventus' Federico Chiesa in action REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
08 Jan 2023 03:18AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 03:32AM)
Juventus extended their Serie A winning streak to eight on Saturday (Jan 7) as Danilo's late goal secured a 1-0 victory for the hosts against Udinese.

Juventus, who have not conceded a goal in their winning run, sealed the points in the 86th minute when Federico Chiesa elegantly chested down a high ball inside the box and crossed for an unmarked Danilo to score into an open net.

Both sides were cautious in a goalless first half, while Adrien Rabiot went close to putting Juventus ahead when he was played through inside the box after 61 minutes, but no one managed to reach his cross from near the byline.

The win moved Juventus above AC Milan, who play AS Roma on Sunday, into second in the table on 37 points from 17 games.

 

 

Source: Reuters

