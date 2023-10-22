Logo
Late El Shaarawy goal secures Roma win over ten-man Monza
Late El Shaarawy goal secures Roma win over ten-man Monza

Late El Shaarawy goal secures Roma win over ten-man Monza

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - England v Italy - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 17, 2023 Italy's Stephan El Shaarawy reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

22 Oct 2023 08:50PM
ROME : A 90th-minute goal from Stephan El Shaarawy secured a 1-0 win for AS Roma over ten-man Monza at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, giving the hosts their third consecutive Serie A win.

Monza had Danilo D'Ambrosio sent off in the 41st minute, but looked like holding Roma to a scoreless draw, before El Shaarawy's late goal gave the home side all three points.

Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio pulled off two fine saves in the first half, and Roma hit the post twice in the second half before finally finding the winning goal.

The goal brought Jose Mourinho to his knees in celebration, but the Roma manager was shown a red card in stoppage time.

Roma move up to sixth place on 14 points having started the day in 11th, and overtake Monza who remain on 12 points and slip to 11th in the standings.

Source: Reuters

