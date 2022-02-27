Logo
Late Foden winner keeps Man City in charge of title race
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 26, 2022 Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure and Manchester City's Phil Foden after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

27 Feb 2022 03:46AM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 03:59AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes in their own hands as Phil Foden's late goal sealed a workmanlike 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were struggling to break down a resolute Everton defence at Goodison Park until Foden pounced to turn in Bernardo Silva's cross in the 82nd minute.

A below-par City then survived a huge Everton penalty claim when a potential handball in the box by their midfielder Rodri was checked by VAR.

In the end victory was all that mattered as they held on to move six points ahead of Liverpool who have one game in hand.

City have 66 points from 27 games with Liverpool on 60 with the sides still to play each other at the Etihad in April.

Everton's fifth defeat in six league games leaves them one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Source: Reuters

