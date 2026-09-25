Late Gakpo equaliser earns Dutch 1-1 draw against Germany to spoil Klopp's debut

AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 : Cody Gakpo volleyed in a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Netherlands against Germany in their Nations League Group A2 opener on Thursday, denying new coach Juergen Klopp a winning start.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp, who took charge of Germany in July following their shock early World Cup exit following defeat by Paraguay, looked to have made a winning start before Gakpo rounded off a quick counter-attack.

That gave new Netherlands coach, Xavi Hernandez, appointed in August after Ronald Koeman stepped down following their World Cup round of 32 elimination, something to smile about.

Xavi is the first foreigner in charge of the Dutch national team since the 1978 World Cup.

"We have to accept the result," Klopp said. "Even though I badly wanted to win I take the draw."

"I was very, very, very pleased with a lot of the individual performances. Overall, I was very happy with the passion we showed. We can play better and play more football, that’s for sure," he said.

The Germans got bad news before the start with playmaker Jamal Musiala ruled out after feeling muscle pain during the warm-up, but they still made a high-tempo start.

They were left stunned in the 13th minute when Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk headed in from a corner but his effort was overruled by VAR for a foul on Germany keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

There was more bad news for Klopp's team with forward Kai Havertz taken off injured in the 30th, but the visitors took the lead two minutes later with Felix Nmecha slotting in from close range.

Karim Adeyemi should have scored again but he somehow missed the target from five metres out.

The Dutch upped the pressure after the break and repeatedly came close to an equaliser with Germany's new number one Ter Stegen making several good saves.

But their dominance finally paid off with Gakpo's late strike.

"We deserved at least a point," van Dijk said. "We played well at times.. but after only three days working it was a good performance."

HAALAND WINNER

In their Scandinavian Group A4 clash, Norway's Erling Haaland struck twice, including a 74th-minute winner, to edge his team past Denmark 3-2 in Oslo and earn their first competitive win over their opponents.

"It tasted sweet. It feels great to beat our neighbours," captain Martin Odegaard said. "There is a lot we could have done better, but even when we were put under pressure, we found a way back and responded."

The Danes had powered back from a two-goal deficit and levelled on the hour after first-half goals from Oscar Bobb and Haaland had put the hosts 2-0 up. Norway were left with 10 men in stoppage time after David Moller Wolfe was sent off following a second booking.

Veteran Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed but Portugal still earned a 1-0 victory over Wales courtesy of Joao Felix's 22nd minute long-range winner in a successful start for the defending Nations League champions' new coach Jorge Jesus.

Wales had several golden chances in the second half and hit the crossbar through Brennan Johnson before Portugal defender Ruben Dias made two key blocks to protect their lead.

Saied Abu Farchi scored in the 55th minute for Israel in their League B 3-1 defeat by hosts Austria, but the player was sent off after a second booking following his celebration where he simulated a gun with the corner flag.

Romano Schmid had given Austria a 43rd-minute lead with a penalty and the hosts struck twice more late in the game to earn the three points.

There was drama in Belgrade where visitors Greece came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 victory over Serbia thanks to Tasos Douvikas' winner deep in stoppage time.

French-born players scored every goal as Malta came from behind to beat Andorra 2-1 in their Nations League D clash.

Irvin Cardona and Teddy Teuma took turns as scorer and provider to secure Malta’s victory after fellow French-born forward Guillaume Lopez had put the hosts ahead.