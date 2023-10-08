Logo
Sport

Late goal gives Chelsea 1-1 WSL draw, Leicester top table
Sport

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 8, 2023 Chelsea's Guro Reiten celebrates scoring their first goal with Sam Kerr REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 8, 2023 Chelsea's Lauren James shoots at goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 8, 2023 Manchester City's Chloe Kelly in action with Chelsea's Jess Carter REUTERS/Molly Darlington
08 Oct 2023 09:54PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2023 04:28AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Chelsea winger Guro Reiten scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw at Manchester City who had two players sent off as Leicester City became the surprise Women's Super League leaders after a 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday (Oct 8).

Leicester, who battled relegation for most of last season, top the table on six points from two games, ahead of Liverpool, who followed up last week's 1-0 win over Arsenal with a 2-0 defeat of Aston Villa in the late game, on goal difference.

The day got off to an electrifying start as Manchester City went a goal up through Chloe Kelly but had Alex Greenwood sent off in the first half and Lauren Hemp dismissed in the second before Reiten's late equaliser.

Having received her first yellow in the 17th minute, Greenwood was shown a second for taking too much time over a free kick 21 minutes later and sent off, much to the dismay of the home crowd.

She was followed down the tunnel by Hemp after she picked up her second yellow for a shirt pull in the 81st minute, and referee Emily Heaslip handed out 10 bookings to players, seven of which went to City.

City are third in the table, ahead of Manchester United, who drew 2-2 against Arsenal, and champions Chelsea on goal difference.

In the day's other early kickoff, goals in each half from Kirsty Smith and Riko Ueki gave West Ham United a comfortable 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Promoted Bristol City are bottom of the standings after losing 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur to record their second straight defeat, with fellow strugglers Everton ahead of them on goal difference after losing to Leicester.

Source: Reuters

