Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Late goal gives Chelsea 1-1 WSL draw as two Man City players see red
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Late goal gives Chelsea 1-1 WSL draw as two Man City players see red

Late goal gives Chelsea 1-1 WSL draw as two Man City players see red
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 8, 2023 Chelsea's Guro Reiten celebrates scoring their first goal with Sam Kerr REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Late goal gives Chelsea 1-1 WSL draw as two Man City players see red
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 8, 2023 Chelsea's Lauren James shoots at goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Late goal gives Chelsea 1-1 WSL draw as two Man City players see red
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 8, 2023 Manchester City's Chloe Kelly in action with Chelsea's Jess Carter REUTERS/Molly Darlington
08 Oct 2023 09:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Chelsea winger Guro Reiten scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw away at Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday after the home side had Alex Greenwood sent off in the first half and Lauren Hemp dismissed in the second.

Chloe Kelly fashioned a pocket of space and unleashed a tremendous drive that flew into the net to give City the lead in the seventh minute and leave reigning champions Chelsea reeling.

Having received her first yellow in the 17th minute, Greenwood was shown a harsh second for taking too much time over a free kick 21 minutes later and sent off, much to the dismay of the home crowd.

She was followed down the tunnel by Lauren Hemp after she picked up her second yellow for a shirt pull in the 81st minute, and in all referee Emily Heaslip handed out 10 bookings to players, seven of which went to City.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the home side looked like they had secured the win until Norway international Reiten netted in the sixth minute of stoppage time to grab a draw for the reigning champions.

In the day's other early kickoff, goals in either half from Kirsty Smith and Riko Ueki gave West Ham United a 2-0 win away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester City top the standings on four points from their opening two games, ahead of Manchester United, who drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Friday, on goal difference.

Liverpool will seek to continue their good start to the season when they host Aston Villa later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.