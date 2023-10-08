Late goal gives Chelsea 1-1 WSL draw as two Man City players see red

MANCHESTER, England : Chelsea winger Guro Reiten scored in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw away at Manchester City in the Women's Super League on Sunday after the home side had Alex Greenwood sent off in the first half and Lauren Hemp dismissed in the second.

Chloe Kelly fashioned a pocket of space and unleashed a tremendous drive that flew into the net to give City the lead in the seventh minute and leave reigning champions Chelsea reeling.

Having received her first yellow in the 17th minute, Greenwood was shown a harsh second for taking too much time over a free kick 21 minutes later and sent off, much to the dismay of the home crowd.

She was followed down the tunnel by Lauren Hemp after she picked up her second yellow for a shirt pull in the 81st minute, and in all referee Emily Heaslip handed out 10 bookings to players, seven of which went to City.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the home side looked like they had secured the win until Norway international Reiten netted in the sixth minute of stoppage time to grab a draw for the reigning champions.

In the day's other early kickoff, goals in either half from Kirsty Smith and Riko Ueki gave West Ham United a 2-0 win away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester City top the standings on four points from their opening two games, ahead of Manchester United, who drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Friday, on goal difference.

Liverpool will seek to continue their good start to the season when they host Aston Villa later on Sunday.