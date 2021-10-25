Logo
Late goal saves point for Inter at home to Corinthians
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Corinthians - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 24, 2021 Corinthians' Renato Augusto in action with Internacional's Gabriel Mercado REUTERS/Diego Vara

25 Oct 2021 05:24AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 05:23AM)
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil : Internacional scored a stoppage time equaliser to save a point at home to Corinthians in an eventful 2-2 draw in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.

Rodrigo Lindoso put the home side 1-0 up after just nine minutes but Giuliano took a defence-splitting pass from Gabriel Pereira to equalise for Corinthians after an hour.

Six minutes later Fabio Santos scored from the penalty spot to give the visitors the lead.

But just when it looked like the Sao Paulo club would return home with all three points Gustavo Maia's long-range effort levelled the match at 2-2.

Corinthians' Xavier and Inter's Patrick were sent off after a stoppage time clash.

The result means Inter remain above Corinthians on goal difference. Both teams have 41 points, with Inter in sixth, a place above their rivals.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

