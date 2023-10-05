Logo
Late goals end City's losing run with 3-1 victory at Leipzig
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 4, 2023 Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in action with RB Leipzig's Christoph Baumgartner and Mohamed Simakan REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 4, 2023 Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol and Rico Lewis REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 4, 2023 RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons reacts after Manchester City's Jeremy Doku scores their third goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 4, 2023 Manchester City's Jeremy Doku scores their third goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
05 Oct 2023 05:02AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 05:11AM)
LEIPZIG, Germany: Holders Manchester City struck twice in the final minutes through Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku to beat hosts RB Leipzig 3-1 on Wednesday (Oct 4) and rebound from successive domestic defeats to take control of Champions League Group G with maximum points.

Alvarez curled his shot from the edge of the box into the top corner in the 84th minute and Doku slotted in as City, who had lost to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup before their league loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, moved up to six points from two games in top spot.

Phil Foden's bouncing shot in the 25th minute put them in the driving seat with Leipzig unable to counter City's slick passing game and possession in the first half.

The Germans levelled on the break with their first chance of the game in the 48th after Lois Openda latched on to well-timed Yussuf Pouslen pass and held off the challenge by Manuel Akanji to slot in off the post.

Foden whipped a curled free kick onto the crossbar in the 63rd as the English champions upped the pressure.

They snatched the lead in the 84th with Argentina international Alvarez's superb finish from the edge of the box before Doku finished after a quick break in stoppage time.

Source: Reuters

