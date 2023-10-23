Logo
Late Guiu goal earns Barcelona 1-0 win against Bilbao
Late Guiu goal earns Barcelona 1-0 win against Bilbao

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 22, 2023 FC Barcelona's Marc Guiu celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea

23 Oct 2023 05:06AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2023 05:13AM)
BARCELONA: Barcelona's teenage substitute Marc Guiu scored late in the second half on his debut to secure a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, sending Xavi Hernandez's side up to third.

Barca, who were without the injured Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski, had more possession but created fewer chances than the visitors in first half, where their best opportunity saw Joao Felix hit the bar in the 10th minute.

But Barcelona were sharper in attack after the break and 17-year-old striker Guiu scored in the 80th minute, seconds after coming on for Fermin Lopez.

Barca climbed one place with 24 points, one point behind Real Madrid before they host El Clasico next Saturday.

Source: Reuters

