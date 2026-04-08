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Late Havertz strike gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Sporting
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Late Havertz strike gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Sporting

Late Havertz strike gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Sporting
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Sporting CP v Arsenal - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Late Havertz strike gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Sporting
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Sporting CP v Arsenal - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal past Sporting CP's Rui Silva REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Late Havertz strike gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Sporting
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Sporting CP v Arsenal - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2026 Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori in action with Sporting CP's Francisco Trincao REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Late Havertz strike gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Sporting
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Sporting CP v Arsenal - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2026 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
08 Apr 2026 05:12AM
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LISBON, April 7 : Arsenal substitute Kai Havertz scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win at Sporting in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Germany forward was found unmarked inside the box by Gabriel Martinelli before calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Rui Silva to settle a tactical encounter.

After a first half in which Sporting's Maxi Araujo and Arsenal's Noni Madueke struck the woodwork, the visitors had a Martin Zubimendi effort disallowed before David Raya produced several late saves to deny the home side.

The deadlock was finally broken in added time by Havertz, who replaced the injured Martin Odegaard in the 70th minute, to secure the advantage before the return leg next Wednesday.  

Source: Reuters
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