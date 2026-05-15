Late Heskey strike spurs Manchester City to victory in FA Youth Cup

May 14 : Manchester City won the FA Youth Cup with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United as Reigan Heskey’s late strike sealed the win in front of his father, former England striker Emile Heskey.

The victory earned City a fifth title in the competition and the second in three years, after losing last year's final to Aston Villa.

Floyd Samba put City ahead five minutes before halftime when he curled in a sensational free kick from 25 yards but United levelled just two minutes later when defender Godwill Kukonki thumped home a powerful header.

Heskey secured the win after he fired home from an angle five minutes from time.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of City's men's team, remained to watch the post-match victory celebrations.

The senior Heskey won the FA and UEFA Cups with Liverpool and made over 60 appearances for England.