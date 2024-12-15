Late Jota goal for 10-man Liverpool salvages draw against Fulham

LIVERPOOL, England :Liverpool's Diogo Jota bagged a last-gasp equaliser to snatch a 2-2 Premier League draw for the 10-man Reds in a breathless encounter at Anfield on Saturday, with Arne Slot's hosts twice roaring back from a goal down.

Liverpool remain top of the table on 36 points, five ahead of Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday, and six in front of Arsenal, who were held to a 0-0 home draw by Everton and have played a game more. Fulham are ninth on 24 points.

Andreas Pereira put Fulham ahead in the 11th minute with an acrobatic volley from Antonee Robinson's cross which bounced off Liverpool full back Andy Robertson's thigh and into the net past goalkeeper Alisson.

On a tough afternoon for Robertson, he was shown a red card six minutes later for a lunging tackle on Harry Wilson that officials determined denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Cody Gakpo levelled two minutes after the break with a diving header from Mohamed Salah's sumptuous cross but Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham in front again in the 76th when he bundled home Robinson's cross while crashing into Alisson.

Liverpool continued to press and Jota, in his first game since being injured against Chelsea in October, slotted past Bernd Leno in the 86th as Liverpool avoided what would have been only a second loss for Slot in 23 games across all competitions.

The Reds had several chances to net a winner in the dying minutes in front of an ear-splitting Anfield crowd, including a shot from Harvey Elliott that flew marginally wide and another from Luis Diaz that sailed just over the bar.

It was the Reds' first league game in 10 days after Storm Darragh caused the postponement of their Merseyside derby at Everton and their second successive league draw after a 3-3 result at Newcastle United.

"A great comeback is very positive," Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said. "It's disappointing having 10 men but we showed fight, kept trying to create chances. Could have been more but we take the point and move on."