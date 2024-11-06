Late Kehrer goal gives Monaco 1-0 win at Bologna in Champions League

Bologna, ITALY : AS Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer snatched a late goal to earn a 1-0 victory at Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Monaco captain Kehrer, left unmarked in front of goal four minutes from time, stretched out a leg to poke the ball home from a flick off a corner to claim the points.

The visitors maintained their unbeaten start to this season’s Champions League while dealing Bologna their first ever home defeat in European competition.

Both sides believed they had achieved a breakthrough in the first half but each time the goal was disallowed.

The two Polish keepers, Monaco's Radoslaw Majecki and Bologna's Lukasz Skorupski, contributed to the halftime stalemate with several fine saves.

There were chances in the second period but neither team could break the deadlock until Kehrer struck in the 86th minute.

The win puts Monaco in third place with 10 points, while Bologna are down in 30th spot with one point after four games.