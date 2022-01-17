Logo
Late Longhurst goal earns Hammers 1-1 draw with Spurs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - The Hive, London, Britain - January 16, 2022 West Ham United's Claudia Walker in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Jessica Naz Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - The Hive, London, Britain - January 16, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Rosella Ayane scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
17 Jan 2022 05:14AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 05:08AM)
LONDON : Kate Longhurst scored deep into stoppage time to snatch a point for West Ham United as they drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday despite playing much of the second half of their Women's Super League clash with 10 players.

After a gritty but goalless first half, Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko clattered into Jiali Tang to concede a penalty early in the second, and Rosella Ayane confidently dispatched the spot kick into the bottom corner to give Spurs the lead.

Cissoko, who had been booked in the first half, got away without a second yellow in that incident, but another clumsy challenge and an aggressive reaction towards the referee a couple of minutes later earned her another booking and a red card.

Despite a spirited display, the Hammers looked to be heading for defeat until Longhurst popped up to score with a looping header in the second minute of added time to grab a point.

In the day's other game, a second-half strike by Shannon O'Brien gave Leicester City their second win of the season as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion to rise up to 11th in the table on six points, two ahead of Birmingham City, who replace them at the bottom.

There were plenty of goals for the Manchester clubs on Saturday as third-placed United hammered Birmingham 5-0 at home while fifth-placed City had an easy 3-0 win away to Aston Villa.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to make its presence felt as Arsenal, who top the table on 25 points, saw their game with Reading postponed, as was second-placed Chelsea's trip to Merseyside to face Everton.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

